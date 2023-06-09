Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 87.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.