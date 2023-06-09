Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 74,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 549,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,211,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $83,437.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,211,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,970 shares of company stock worth $13,388,422. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

