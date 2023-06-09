Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Up 50%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) was up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 190,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 593,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

