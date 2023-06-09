X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.64

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 14709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $715.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the period.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

