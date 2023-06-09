X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Get X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 6.68% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.