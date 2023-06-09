Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WYNN. Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

WYNN stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

