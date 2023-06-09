Wrapped HBAR One Day Volume Reaches $124,268.87 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $124,268.87 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.643032 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04859266 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $124,377.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

