WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $350.48 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,012,326 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

