WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.6 %
WYY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,588. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.
WidePoint Company Profile
