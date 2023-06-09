WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

Shares of WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.00. WeTrade Group shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 118,211 shares traded.

WeTrade Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeTrade Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239,778 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WeTrade Group Company Profile

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.