Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.31 and last traded at C$13.64. 4,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Westpac Banking to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Westpac Banking Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.14.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products.
