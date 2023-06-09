West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 7th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFG opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $116,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 257,798 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

