WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Trading Up 8.4%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 236,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 242,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $603,155. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

