WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. Buys 3,500 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

