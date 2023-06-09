Wells Fargo & Company Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.18.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,037. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

