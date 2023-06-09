Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $27.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RXST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

RXST opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of $883.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.52. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth about $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RxSight by 4,739.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 340,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,852,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

