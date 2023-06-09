Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) in the last few weeks:

6/5/2023 – Ambarella had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

6/5/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $95.00.

6/1/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $70.00.

5/31/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00.

5/31/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00.

5/18/2023 – Ambarella is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.65. 493,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,780. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Get Ambarella Inc alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,322. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.