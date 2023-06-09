Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.20

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

