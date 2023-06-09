Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $248.18

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $248.18 and last traded at $251.13, with a volume of 63339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average of $313.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waters by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,879 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

