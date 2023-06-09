Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 70,920 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,334,266.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

WRBY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.