Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 70,920 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,334,266.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

WRBY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

