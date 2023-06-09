WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) vs. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Critical Review

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -37.68% -107.88% -22.63% PagerDuty -27.74% -35.07% -10.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for WalkMe and PagerDuty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43 PagerDuty 0 2 8 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

WalkMe presently has a consensus target price of $12.21, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.59%. Given PagerDuty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than WalkMe.

This table compares WalkMe and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($1.12) -8.39 PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.57 -$128.42 million ($1.20) -18.67

WalkMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WalkMe has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of WalkMe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagerDuty beats WalkMe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

