W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $208,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.