Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.99

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 88651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

