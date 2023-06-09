VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $69.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

