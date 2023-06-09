VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VSMV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

