VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1786 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $82.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.