VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQN. UBS Group AG increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

