VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2208 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UIVM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.34. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,954. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

