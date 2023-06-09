Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 27,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,780. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

