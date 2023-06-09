VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Declares $0.08 Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

