Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Down 4%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 5,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

