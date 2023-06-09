Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

