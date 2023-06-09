Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 3%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 206,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
