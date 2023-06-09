Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 3%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 206,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.