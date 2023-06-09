Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,267,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,185 shares of company stock worth $18,457,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,996. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.51 and its 200-day moving average is $312.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

