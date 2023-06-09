Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1,195.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $332.55. 351,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,712. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,457,559. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.