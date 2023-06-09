Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Raised to $32.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.66% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

VRNA opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $26.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,569,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $143,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.