Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 410,436 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $60,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.45. 6,323,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,248,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

