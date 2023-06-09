Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.