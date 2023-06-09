Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.
Shares of VRNT opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.
In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
