Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $144,480.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,872,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,552,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, April 25th, Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.