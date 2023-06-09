Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1,336.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.39. 381,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,422. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

