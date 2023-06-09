Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 193,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,594. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.11. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

