Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

