Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.72 and last traded at $85.58. 51,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 60,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

