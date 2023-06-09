Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 624,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.