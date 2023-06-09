Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.61

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.61 and last traded at $152.54, with a volume of 9141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,685,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

