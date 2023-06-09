Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $105.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

