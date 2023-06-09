Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.85. 8,563,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,693. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

