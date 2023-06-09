Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises about 7.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,245. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

