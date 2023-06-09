Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 12,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 7,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

