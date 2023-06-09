Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,027 shares of company stock valued at $194,684. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

